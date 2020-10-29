Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 73,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 61,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.