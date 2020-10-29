Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Acquires 110,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,442 shares in the company, valued at C$417,693.10.
Shares of Prosper Gold stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Prosper Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71.
Prosper Gold Company Profile
