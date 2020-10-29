Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Acquires 110,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,442 shares in the company, valued at C$417,693.10.

Shares of Prosper Gold stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Prosper Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

