Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.14.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $104.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Insiders sold 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 70.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

