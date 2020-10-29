Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Ashan Willy Sells 1,635 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

