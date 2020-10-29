Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $446,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,837.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,481,955 shares of company stock valued at $70,259,169 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

