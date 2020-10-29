Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

