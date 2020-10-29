Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.