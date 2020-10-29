Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

