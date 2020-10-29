Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,460.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

