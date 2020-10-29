Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

PRMW stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Primo Water by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

