Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.
PRMW stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Primo Water by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
