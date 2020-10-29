Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $17.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

