Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Gap Down to $95.00

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.00, but opened at $91.20. Premier Foods shares last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 627,980 shares traded.

PFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $842.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.96.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

