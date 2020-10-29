Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$1.20 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ATB Capital raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

