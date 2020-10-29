PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.53.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

