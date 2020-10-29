PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

