PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

