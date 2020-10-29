PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect PNM Resources to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.16-2.22 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

