PNM Resources (PNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect PNM Resources to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.16-2.22 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

