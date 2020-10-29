PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.83 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 629,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 232,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

