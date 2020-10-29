Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $1,621.00

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,621.00, but opened at $1,554.50. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) shares last traded at $1,494.50, with a volume of 1,278,876 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,533.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,353.23.
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
