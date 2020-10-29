PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $74.19 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

