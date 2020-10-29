Piper Sandler Raises United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $29.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

