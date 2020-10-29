Piper Sandler Increases Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $29.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

