Piper Sandler Increases American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $81.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.