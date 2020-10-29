Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 61,098 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90.

On Friday, October 16th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76.

NYSE:PINS opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $53.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,499,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

