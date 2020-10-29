Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

PINWF stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.