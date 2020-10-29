Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $1,580,500.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ping Identity stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

