Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Down to $52.60

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.60, but opened at $51.16. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 11,141 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PHTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a PE ratio of 166.67.
About Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
