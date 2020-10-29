Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.