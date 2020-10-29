Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

