Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

