PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $28.50 on Thursday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

