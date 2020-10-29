PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $814.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PetIQ by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 823,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,328,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 45.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

