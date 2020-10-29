Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 4,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Perficient by 214.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $6,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

