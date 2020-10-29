PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.