Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti Sells 63,940 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Sottosanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

