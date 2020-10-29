Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $308.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paycom Software stock opened at $371.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average is $293.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $397.51.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
