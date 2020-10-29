Patrick Joseph Duffy Sells 4,900,272 Shares of Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Director Patrick Joseph Duffy sold 4,900,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $68,750,816.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

