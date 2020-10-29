Patricia Ryan Sells 893 Shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Stock

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) insider Patricia Ryan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86), for a total value of £3,321.96 ($4,340.16).

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and a P/E ratio of -29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ricardo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.93 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 21.30 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) by GBX (9) (($0.12)). Analysts forecast that Ricardo plc will post 5863.0000697 EPS for the current year.

RCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments. The Technical Consulting segment engages in the provision of engineering program and technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for automotive, off-highway and commercial vehicles, rail, energy and environment, defense, and strategy businesses.

