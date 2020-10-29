Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 9.80-10.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.80-10 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH stock opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

