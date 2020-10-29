Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 9.80-10.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.80-10 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $203.23 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $228.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

