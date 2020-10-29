Papa John's International (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Papa John's International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 228.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John's International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

In other Papa John's International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John's International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John's International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John's International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John's International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John's International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

