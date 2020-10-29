Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$32,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,000 shares in the company, valued at C$105,020.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$21,830.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

POE opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.58.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.