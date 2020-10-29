Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

