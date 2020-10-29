Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,592,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

