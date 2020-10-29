Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

In related news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $57,346,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

