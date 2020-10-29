Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Insider Sells £8,704.85 in Stock

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £8,704.85 ($11,372.94).

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. Palace Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 347.34 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and a PE ratio of -15.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.75%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

