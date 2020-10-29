PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.