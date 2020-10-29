Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

OTIS stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000.

