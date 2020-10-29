Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

OSK opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

